ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $347.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

