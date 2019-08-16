ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Trading 37.1% Higher

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) traded up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.57 and last traded at C$12.31, 112,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,347% from the average session volume of 7,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. ProMetic Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

