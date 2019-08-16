Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

“We are increasing our 2019 EPS estimate to $5.50 from $5.45 to reflect the earnings beat, partially offset by lower premium growth. We are lowering our 2020 EPS estimate to $5.70 from $5.75 and we are maintaining our 2021 EPS estimate of $6.10. Our price target is unchanged at $81. The shares traded down today likely as the slowdown in premium written more than overshadowed the EPS beat.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Progressive stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. Progressive has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $2,791,050. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,147,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,787,000 after buying an additional 374,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,404,000 after buying an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after buying an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

