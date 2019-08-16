Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 8.8%

Probe Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:PROBF) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82, 28,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 38,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Probe Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92.

Probe Metals Inc is a gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its projects include Probe Metals, Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, West Porcupine and Dubuisson Property, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite deposit. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.