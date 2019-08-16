Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, LBank and BCEX. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00266936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.01302158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094794 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

