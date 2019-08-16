PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $563,200.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,398,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSMT. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,316,000 after purchasing an additional 427,907 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $9,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,316,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

