Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Poxel SA (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 824% from the average daily volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

