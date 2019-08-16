Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 13.9% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,853,658,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,257,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,593,606,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $183.83. 5,909,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,234,928. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $537.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 808,283 shares of company stock worth $150,830,736. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.