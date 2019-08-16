Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million.

Pointer Telocation stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.51. Pointer Telocation has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTR. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pointer Telocation during the first quarter worth about $3,470,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pointer Telocation during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 18.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 210,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

