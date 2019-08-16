PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PGF) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PGF) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
PGF remained flat at $A$1.04 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 173,237 shares. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a one year high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.12.
