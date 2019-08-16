PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PGF) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PGF) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

PGF remained flat at $A$1.04 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 173,237 shares. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a one year high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.12.

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

