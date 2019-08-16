PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.63 EPS

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.75) by $4.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 272.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
PSTV traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.
About PlusTherapeuticsInc .
