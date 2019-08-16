PlayGame (PXG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,992.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. PlayGame has a total market cap of $485,766.00 and $15,992.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00266581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.01302842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00094518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,935,894 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

