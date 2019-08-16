Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.55, 178,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 758% from the average session volume of 20,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of $62.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

