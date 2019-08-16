Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.92. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

