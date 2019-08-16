Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $360.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.91.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $335.96 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,975 shares in the company, valued at $50,171,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 77.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31,545.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,192,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,875,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

