Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,860,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 12,657,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 151,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Shares of NYSE:PES remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $152.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

