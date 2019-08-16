Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$14.00 at GMP Securities

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target raised by GMP Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. GMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Pinnacle Renewable stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.17. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.87. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12-month low of C$8.53 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.87%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

