Pillar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,067.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $4,067.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00270624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.01344524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.