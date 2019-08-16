PIBBLE Trading Down 1.6% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $13,298.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00267068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.01305944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00095140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000436 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 26,232,510,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,933,572,050 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

