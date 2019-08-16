Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Alan S. Knitowski Purchases 43,750 Shares

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 43,750 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98. Phunware Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $550.00.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phunware by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

