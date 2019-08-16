Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $25.25 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $13,380,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.