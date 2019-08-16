Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $114,084.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

