Pflug Koory LLC Sells 450 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 194,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

