Pflug Koory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. 18,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.28.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.