Pflug Koory LLC Has $609,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $288.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,291. The firm has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,627 shares of company stock worth $7,829,264. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

