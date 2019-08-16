Pflug Koory LLC Has $193,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 30.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,612,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,053,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 408,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.