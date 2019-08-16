Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NYSE NWL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.88. 177,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

