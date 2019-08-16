Pflug Koory LLC Buys 140 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 86.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

