PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 2.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.37 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.37 ($0.20), approximately 173,237 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetroTal in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

