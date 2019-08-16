Penta Price Tops $0.0002 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. Penta has a market cap of $4.42 million and $301,483.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00267990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.01309134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00095173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,176,545 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

