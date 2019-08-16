Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 750 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 294,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,905. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

