Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.45. 1,231,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.