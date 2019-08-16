Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,559,000 after buying an additional 321,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,549,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,085,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 1,004,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

