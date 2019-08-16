Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.63.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $527.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.85. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total transaction of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

