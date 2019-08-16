Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,228,000 after purchasing an additional 190,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

