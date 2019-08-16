Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 126,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 490,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

