Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,232 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 408,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,916,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 396,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,049,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 50,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,728. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

