Pendal Group Ltd Sells 149,175 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,589. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

