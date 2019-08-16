Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ARCE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44. Arco Platform Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

