Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 324.6% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,365 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $21,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $14,148,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 157.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 180.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 85,708 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,596. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $136.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.30, a PEG ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $200,133.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,343,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.53 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

