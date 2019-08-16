Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.06 Million Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 180,425 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pacira Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 4,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 4.75. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $47,458.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $670,187.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,626.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,045 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.