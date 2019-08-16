Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $59,923.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $46,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $57,309.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $919,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,257 shares of company stock worth $2,641,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $17,867,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

PEGA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,690. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

