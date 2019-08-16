Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,620 ($73.44) to GBX 5,740 ($75.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,007.50 ($78.50).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 4,150 ($54.23) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,539.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,618.26. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,115 ($66.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 53.76.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.