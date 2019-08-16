Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $296.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.19. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Mears Group (LON:MER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mears Group’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

