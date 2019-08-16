Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $74.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Paychex stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,718. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $272,650.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Paychex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 122,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

