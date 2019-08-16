Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.33. 22,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $381.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

