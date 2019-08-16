Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 704 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 503,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 94,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,302. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

