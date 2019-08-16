Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.