Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $929,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $185.33. 1,947,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,277,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

