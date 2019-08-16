Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $805,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 137.1% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Cigna stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,190. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

